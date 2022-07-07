Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Critical Analysis

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portillo’s and Noodles & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.19 $5.99 million N/A N/A Noodles & Company $475.15 million 0.49 $3.66 million ($0.02) -254.87

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24% Noodles & Company -0.16% 4.04% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Noodles & Company 0 1 4 0 2.80

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.68%. Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 118.95%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Noodles & Company on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

