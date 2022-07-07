Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 9,225,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,749,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.27% of Powerbridge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

