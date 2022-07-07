PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.91.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

