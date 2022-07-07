PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.32 and last traded at $117.32. Approximately 4,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,517,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

