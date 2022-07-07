Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $63.56

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.56, but opened at $60.26. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 1,949 shares trading hands.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.