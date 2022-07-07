Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 2,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Prime Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

