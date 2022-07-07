Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
