ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PROC stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.49 million and a PE ratio of 804.00. ProCook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.95.

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

