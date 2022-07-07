Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Progress Software by 38.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.