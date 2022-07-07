Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.12

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.12 and last traded at $121.36, with a volume of 23527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

