Project TXA (TXA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.49 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 109.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 146.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project TXA alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00131070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00743606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.