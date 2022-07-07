ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €9.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.75) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($12.92) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.06 ($8.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of €17.71 ($18.44). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.72.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.