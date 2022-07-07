Pundi X[new] Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

