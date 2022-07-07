PUTinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $619.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,905.70 or 1.00154987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00044432 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

