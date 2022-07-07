Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

PXSAP opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

