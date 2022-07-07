QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.00. 78,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 44,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

