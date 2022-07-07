QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.00. 78,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 44,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.