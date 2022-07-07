Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

