QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.
NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.08. 305,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
