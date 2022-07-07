QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.