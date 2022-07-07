QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.06 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $153.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.