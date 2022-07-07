Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,541,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Quanta Services by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

