Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading Up 0.3%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 23,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 38,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,396,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 59.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

