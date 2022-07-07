R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of RCM opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

