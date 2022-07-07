R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of RCM opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.
