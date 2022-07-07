Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,480 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 270.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

FLT stock opened at $214.96 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.