Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

