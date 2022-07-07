Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,614 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.