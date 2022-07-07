Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,277,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $9,603,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,123.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,445.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,492.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,756.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $23.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

