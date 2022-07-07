Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,144 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

