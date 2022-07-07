Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0194 on Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $121,872.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00700807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034310 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.