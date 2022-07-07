Rally (RLY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.33 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Rally has a total market cap of $121.69 million and $8.33 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00123300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00627458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,254,166 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

