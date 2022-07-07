Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.27

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 15302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RANJY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

