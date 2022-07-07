Raymond James Cuts Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $35.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NTB stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 202,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (Get Rating)
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.