Raymond James Cuts Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $35.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 202,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

