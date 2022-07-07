Raymond James Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Outperform

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 161,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

