Raymond James Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Market Perform

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSRR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $323.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.04. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 28.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

