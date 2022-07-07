Raymond James Lowers First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $25.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

