Raymond James Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $58.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

