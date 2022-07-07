Raymond James Trims Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price to $32.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

CADE stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after buying an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $173,967,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.