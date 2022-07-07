Raymond James Trims Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Target Price to C$2.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s current price.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

Trilogy Metals stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.87. 6,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

