Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

7/6/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale to €44.00 ($45.83). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. 5,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,210. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

