Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Up 2.9%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,396,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 735,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Reed’s ( NASDAQ:REED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.47% and a negative net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

