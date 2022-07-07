Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.0254 on Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $154,438.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00627607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

