renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $215,148.55 and approximately $18.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00134887 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.01004312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00034228 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

