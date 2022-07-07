Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.19

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $14.77. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 406,102 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 514,678 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 357,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.