Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.80

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 54838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.60 ($0.93).

The company has a market cap of £226.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.75.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile (LON:REVB)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

