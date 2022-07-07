Revomon Price Reaches $0.0739 on Major Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $43,690.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.08 or 0.01243158 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00136868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00034229 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.