RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Up 7.2%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.37 and last traded at $59.21. 15,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,087,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.57.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.59.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in RingCentral by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.