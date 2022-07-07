Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.40 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.50.

RIO stock opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Rio2 has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.85.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rio2 will post 0.0623333 earnings per share for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

