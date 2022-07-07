Rise (RISE) Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last Week

Rise (RISE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $175,643.52 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 199,940,978 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

