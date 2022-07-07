Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $688.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Riskified by 1,204.6% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $9,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.