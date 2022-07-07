RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,388.30

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,388.30 ($28.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,408.40 ($29.16). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($28.82), with a volume of 90,883 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 447.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,388 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,507.19.

In related news, insider Maxim Parr acquired 321 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,474 ($29.96) per share, for a total transaction of £7,941.54 ($9,616.78).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

